Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 1: Aishwarya, Alia steal the show in gold at Ambani bash

While the biggies of Bollywood are in attendance at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement festivities, the scores of ethnic fashion goals we have been getting are uncountable. From what’s safe to what we should steer clear of, Bollywood celebrities have several style lessons for us.
Meanwhile, A-listers like Radhika Apte and Kajol show us how to make a dramatic appearance in western wear. If you also need to keep a tab on the latest trends and what’s making Bollywood beauties go gaga, find out the styles that are ruling right now.
Sara Ali Khan who is soon to debut in Bollywood was seen in a cream-orange lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She looked striking.
Parineeti Chopra turned heads and how! Donning a monochrome look, she went for dhoti pants, off-shoulder crop top by Shantanu and Nikhil. We love the fusion look and how the sari pallu was clinched at the waist.
Shweta Nanda also attended the festivities and for the function, the fashionista was draped in an ivory Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla sari. What really stood out about the piece was the ruffle of the pallu that swept over a silver embellished blouse. Talk about starting a trend!
Gauri Khan looked gorgeous in a saree gown by Tarun Tahiliani. We love the soft curls and the jewellery she teamed up the attire with.
Alia Bhatt impressed and how! Wearing a golden embellished lehenga set by design duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, she was a sight to behold.
Shraddha Kapoor looked resplendent in a lavender embellished lehenga by Kresh Bajaj. We love how the look was kept simplistic and only the eyes were highlighted, letting the outfit do all the talking.
Shloka Mehta looked ravishing in a generously embellished Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla lehenga set in pink. The bridal couture with heavy threadwork and floral pattern looked lovely on her.
For the Ambani engagement bash, Aishwarya picked a glorious Manish Malhotra sari in gold. The heavily embellished semi-sheer creation was the perfect choice for such a maximalist soirée. Stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised the actor's look with a pair of gold danglers and a cocktail ring. We think giving the neckpiece a miss was a clever choice, with the glittery gold of the sari adding all the oomph needed.
