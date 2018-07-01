Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 1: Aishwarya, Alia steal the show in gold at Ambani bash

Bollywood Fashion Watch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Bollywood Fashion Watch. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

While the biggies of Bollywood are in attendance at the Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement festivities, the scores of ethnic fashion goals we have been getting are uncountable. From what’s safe to what we should steer clear of, Bollywood celebrities have several style lessons for us.

Meanwhile, A-listers like Radhika Apte and Kajol show us how to make a dramatic appearance in western wear. If you also need to keep a tab on the latest trends and what’s making Bollywood beauties go gaga, find out the styles that are ruling right now.