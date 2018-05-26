Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 26: ‘Veere Di Wedding’ stars beat the heat in desi avatar

Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan show us how ace in sari and kaalidar and look gorgeous in summer. (Source: Instagram) Madhuri Dixit and Kareena Kapoor Khan show us how ace in sari and kaalidar and look gorgeous in summer. (Source: Instagram)

From latest contemporary style to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace the designer ensembles. Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and Kareena Kapoor Khan just the right note by opting for brighter hues.

To promote their upcoming film Veere Di Wedding in the Capital, the cast flaunted traditional wear on Saturday and wowed fans with their desi style.

On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit, who is also promoting her film Bucket List, stepped out in another stunning kaalidar and showed how to embrace ethnic wears and look ethereal this season.

