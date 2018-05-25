Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 25: From Madhuri Dixit’s sari to Kangana Ranaut’s breezy dress, celebs stun in white

Keeping up with fashion trends is tough, specially, since the fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast. But thanks to great stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, we can keep a track of all the hottest trends and refreshing twist to evergreen fashion.
Most people need regular inspiration on how to ‘dress to kill’ every day and let’s face it, the well of ideas dries up pretty quick with changing fashion trends and a plethora of confusing choices.
To help you out with all such sartorial troubles, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.
These days, celebrities are showing us various ways to beat the heat yet keep style quotient high. From pretty kalidaars to simple saris, ethnic wear too is dominating the scene. Here’s a look:
Sonam Kapoor too rocked a pant-suit look for the film's promotion in Delhi, but instead of a monochrome outfit, opted for florals. Wearing a printed jacket and pants from Keti Chkhikvadze's latest collection. With dramatic sleeves and pearl deatils on the coat, it was paired with a simple white Tee. Complementing the look were trendy Jimmy Choo heels and box bag from Rheson.
For Veere Di Wedding promotions in Delhi, lead actor Kareena Kapoor Khan was yet again styled in black by Rhea Kapoor. Nailing the all black look, the mother-of-one slayed in a pair of chic pants and sensuous jacket from Mugler. The uber cool jacket with sheer details highlighted the stars perfectly tonned abs and left temperature soaring. With a tight hair bun, winged eyeliner and bold red lips, she left fans gaping.
Yellow is the hottest colour of this season and Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted wearing a yellow halter neck dress from Payal Khandwala and tan brown juttis from Fizzy Goblet. However, it was not her dress or makeup that stole the show, but her smiling toddler, Taimur with an adorable man-bun.
Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted in bold red as she stepped out for promoting her upcoming film Race 3. Attending Dus Ka Dum, the star opted for a vibrant red long dress from Avaro Figlio's latest SS18 collection. The simple dress with dramatic balloon sleeves was paired with edgy statement earrings from Flowerchild By Shaheen Abbas. But what makes her look special is her purple eyeliner, brown lips and 50s styled-hair.
Kangana Ranaut opted for a breezy maxi dress as she arrived for Manikarnika's post-production. Wearing a tulle dress from I love Péro, that has petite embroidery near the hem was perfect for a date on a sunny afternoon. With big glares, stylish handbag and sleek sandals from Dior, the actor was spotted sans make-up and accessories.
Kajol attended the unveiling of her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Singapore with daughter, Nysaa Devgan. Attending the glamorous event, she opted for a black Eden Noir tailored sari from Shivan and Narresh. The floral and bird printed sari with a long pallu was paired with a sleeveless blouse and a Linear Patent Belt accentuated her figure. With her signature smokey eyes and nude lips, her hair was kept open in beachy waves.
Styled by Ami Patel, Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is busy promoting her first Marathi film -- Bucket List, was spotted wearing a white and gold sari. Paring the elegant six yards with a matching golden sleeveless blouse, her look was perfect for a sultry day. Complementing her regal and elegant look, contrasting multicolour statement earrings were chosen from Amrapali Jewels. Rounding off her look was simple fishtail braids, red lips and quintessential bindi.