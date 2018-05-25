Bollywood Fashion Watch for May 25: From Madhuri Dixit’s sari to Kangana Ranaut’s breezy dress, celebs stun in white

Looking for something elegant and comfortable for summer? Kangana Ranaut and Madhuri Dixit show us how to slay in white. (Source: Instagram) Looking for something elegant and comfortable for summer? Kangana Ranaut and Madhuri Dixit show us how to slay in white. (Source: Instagram)

Keeping up with fashion trends is tough, specially, since the fashion hacks can dry up pretty fast. But thanks to great stylists and fashionistas of the tinsel town, we can keep a track of all the hottest trends and refreshing twist to evergreen fashion.

Most people need regular inspiration on how to ‘dress to kill’ every day and let’s face it, the well of ideas dries up pretty quick with changing fashion trends and a plethora of confusing choices.

To help you out with all such sartorial troubles, we trawl the online space to bring you a round-up of the looks by Bollywood celebs to watch out for.

These days, celebrities are showing us various ways to beat the heat yet keep style quotient high. From pretty kalidaars to simple saris, ethnic wear too is dominating the scene. Here’s a look: