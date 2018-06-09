Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 9: Jacqueline Fernandez and Mahira Khan keep it stylish in white

Contemporary, fusion or the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities sure know how to nail them all. And on today’s list, we have Jacqueline Fernandez, who was seen wearing a monochrome outfit for Race 3 promotions. On the other hand, Mahira Khan made for a stunning appearance in an ivory anarkali teamed with palazzo pants.
‘Desi girl’ Priyanka Chopra too made a glamorous style statement while sashaying down the JFK airport along with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. She opted for a pink-shaded matching separates paired with a white blazer casually carried on he shoulders. Now that’s some super stylish summer fashion, we say!
To know more about the exciting tidbits from the world of Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspiration from them.
The Quantico star was spotted sashaying down the JFK airport in New York with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. Clad in a light-hued matching separates, she teamed her outfit with a white blazer that she casually carried over her shoulder.
Wearing an ivory-coloured, floral embroidered anarkali from Amna Chaudry, Mahira Khan looked lovely. It was further styled with a cream-coloured dupatta. We also love how she accessorised her outfit with a pair of over-sized gold jhumkas from Esfir.