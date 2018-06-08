Bollywood fashion watch for June 8: Nushrat Bharucha and Mouni Roy set temperatures soaring

Wondering what’s new in the world of Bollywood fashion today? Well, we have got you covered. Recently, we spotted both Nushrat Bharucha and Mouni Roy attending a restaurant launch in Pune looking sizzling in shimmery and sheer outfits. While Bharucha upped her glam quotient in a gold mini dress from Rebecca Dewan teamed with matching heels, Roy opted for a black and grey combo that included a slit skirt and bralette teamed with a sheer cape.
On the other hand, we also spotted Kriti Sanon, moving around in Mumbai clad in a striped dress featuring button detail at the front. We like how comfortable yet stylish her look is — a great choice for a summer evening. To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.
Kriti Sanon was spotted wearing a striped midi-length dress featuring button detailing on it. Keeping her make-up minimal with sleek hair, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of slippers.
Mouni Roy was seen wearing a grey slit skirt teamed with a black bralette and combined it with a sheer, collared cape. A nude make-up palette with well-defined eyes rounded off her look.
Wearing a gold mini dress teamed with a pair of matching heels from Steve Madden, Nushrat Bharucha made for a sultry appearance while attending an event in Pune.