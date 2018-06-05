Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 5: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns in an LBD, Esha Gupta fails to hit the mark

Follow Us:
Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and Jacqueline Fernandez is right on track with her black LBD and chic street style statement. Read on to know more about what's going on in Bollywood fashion.

Esha Gupta, Kangana Ranaut, Jacqueline Fernandez, Race 3 promotions, taapsee Pannu, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 5: Take a look at Jacqueline Fernandez and Esha Gupta’s style file.

Be it the latest contemporary styles or the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities with their bevy of stylists know how to nail both. Now that the summer heat has swept in, cool and comfy clothing is the need of the hour and actors like Jacqueline Fernandez is right on track.

Fernandez looked stunning in an asymmetric black dress featuring an off-shoulder. She also gave street style lessons in a pair of bell bottoms teamed with a striped shirt and we absolutely loved her make-up as well. On the other hand, Esha Gupta failed to hit the mark in a ruffled gown.

To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.

  1. 10:42PM
    05 Jun, 18
    Kangana Ranaut keeps her airport look chic

    Kangana Ranaut was spotted on her way to London wearing a black jumpsuit that featured a tie-detail on the waist. She further styled it with an ivory trench coat. Accessorising her attire with a pair of black boots and a matching tote bag, we think she made a chic style statement.

  2. 7:32PM
    05 Jun, 18
    Jacqueline Fernandez gives some chic street style goals

    Jacqueline Fernandez gave some street style inspiration in a pair of Stella McCartney bell bottoms teamed with a half tucked-in, striped shirt from Celine. Stylist Nikhil Mansata combined her outfit with a pair of velvet shoes from Prada and statement drop earrings.

     

    A post shared by Nikhil Mansata (@nikhilmansata) on

  3. 7:29PM
    05 Jun, 18
    Jacqueline Fernandez in Avaro Figlio

    Jacqueline Fernandez looked lovely in an asymmetric black dress from Avaro Figlio. The off-shoulder number seemed like a great choice for a dinner date. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement earrings and a spiral ring from Lion Jewellers and a pair of black heels from Saint Laurent.

     

    A post shared by Style Cell (@style.cell) on

