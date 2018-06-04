Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 4: Jacqueline, Madhuri impress, Sonali not quite

Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Celebrities, as always, are out donning gorgeous clothes and evoking envy and awe. While Jacqueline Fernandez looked trendy as ever, Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous and might we add, ethereal in white. Sonali Bendre, however, left us disappointed. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | Updated: June 4, 2018 6:25:51 pm
Do you religiously follow fashion and are always updated about what is going on where, and who is wearing what. Well, if you are a fashionista in your own right and are interested about how things unfold in the fashion world then we have all the information you need. Celebrities, as always, are out donning gorgeous clothes and evoking envy and awe. While Jacqueline Fernandez looked trendy as ever, Madhuri Dixit looked gorgeous and might we add, ethereal in white. Sonali Bendre, however, left us disappointed.

To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

Live Blog

18:25 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Jumpsuits are fun but Jacqueline Fernandez's outfit is TOO boring

For another appearance, Jacqueline Fernandez picked a floral printed jumpsuit. The H&M piece was accessorised with a pair of silver hoops, blush pink Prada pumps and a gold Viange bracelet. We think it was a boring curation.

 

14:37 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Sonali Bendre disappoints in yellow

Sonali Bendre, who has given us some major fashion goals in the past, sadly disappointed this time. Bendre was spotted wearing yellow Zara suit but it looked rather jarring given that there was so much colour.  The flaky make-up and orange lipstick did not help. 

14:25 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Madhuri Dixit looks graceful in white

No matter she wears,  Madhuri Dixit almost always manages to look graceful. It was no different this time when she was spotted wearing a white ensemble from Faraz Manan. 

14:16 (IST) 04 Jun 2018
Jacqueline Fernandez setting fashion trends and how

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Race 3 was spotted wearing a red sleeveless David Komadress. The deconstructed denim jacket with red leather straps deserves a special mention.

