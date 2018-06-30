Follow Us:
Saturday, June 30, 2018
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 30: Alia Bhatt impresses; Janhvi Kapoor fails to hit the mark
From Alia Bhatt's gorgeous ethnic gown to Janhvi Kapoor's colourful kurta-jeans combo, find out what’s rattling the online fashion world and stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 1:17:30 pm
Bollywood fashion watch, Bollywood fashion, celeb fashion, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 30: Take a look at the style file of Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor. (Source: Varinder Chawla; Instagram)

If you are wondering what’s new in the world of Bollywood fashion or looking for some style inspirations, fret not! We’ve got you covered! On today’s list, we have Alia Bhatt, who was spotted at an event clad in a lilac ethnic gown featuring gold embellishments all over. We think her outfit can be a nice option to wear at a summer wedding.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor, who was busy with the promotions of Dhadak, went for a pair of bell bottoms teamed up with a kurta, which had too many prints on it and seemed like a boring choice. To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

