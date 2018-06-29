Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 29: Priyanka Chopra brings her A-game; Alia Bhatt stuns in a sari

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 29: Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s latest style file. (Source: Instagram; Varinder Chawla) Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 29: Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s latest style file. (Source: Instagram; Varinder Chawla)

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? We have got you covered! On today’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who was seen attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s traditional engagement party on June 28, along with Nick Jonas. For the evening soiree, she picked a red sari that she teamed with a shimmery blouse. Later, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading back to the US. For their travel style, both Chopra and Jonas were seen twinning with black athleisure outfits.

To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.