Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 29: Priyanka Chopra brings her A-game; Alia Bhatt stuns in a sari

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 29: Priyanka Chopra brings her A-game; Alia Bhatt stuns in a sari

Priyanka Chopra was recently spotted giving us two looks - one ethnic and the other contemporary. And she definitely nailed both the looks. To find out more about the latest Bollywood fashion, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

Bollywood fashion watch, Bollywood fashion, celeb fashion, Priyanka Chopra, Priyanka Chopra latest photos, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 29: Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s latest style file. (Source: Instagram; Varinder Chawla)

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? We have got you covered! On today’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who was seen attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s traditional engagement party on June 28, along with Nick Jonas. For the evening soiree, she picked a red sari that she teamed with a shimmery blouse. Later, the duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading back to the US. For their travel style, both Chopra and Jonas were seen twinning with black athleisure outfits.

To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

    No Comments in this live blog.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd