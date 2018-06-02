Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra ooze glamour in chic ensembles

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra ooze glamour in chic ensembles

While Kareena Kapoor Khan gave style lessons on how to keep it cool and glamorous this summer season in a floral skirt and top combo, Priyanka Chopra exuded elegance with some high-street New York fashion.

Bollywood Fashion Watch, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, celeb fashion, bolywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra gives #stylegoals. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram)

Wondering what’s the new sizzler on the fashion block today? If you’re a fashionista or are tickled by what’s the next excitement in the sartorial world, then off the runway, the tinsel town celebs and their bevy of stylists and hairstylists have inspirations and lessons for you on how to turn heads.

On today’s list, while Kareena Kapoor Khan gave style lessons on how to keep it cool and glamorous this summer season in an Abraham and Thakore white floral skirt and top combo, Priyanka Chopra exuded elegance in a black printed skirt teamed with a matching, silk, long sleeves top.

To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

  1. 9:14PM
    02 Jun, 18
    Karisma Kapoor in Marmar Halim

    Karisma Kapoor opted for maxi dress that had stars printed all over it. The Marmar Halim dress had a V-neckline, sleeves and was cinched at the waist. Curated by stylist Esha Amiin, she accessorised Karisma’s outfit with a black sling bag.

     

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

  2. 9:13PM
    02 Jun, 18
    Sonam Kapoor in a striped maxi dress

    Kapoor was seen in a black and white striped maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline. Statement gold earrings with a matching watch and black strappy sandals accented her outfit. A dewy sheen with bold red lips and half-tied hair rounded off her look.

  3. 9:12PM
    02 Jun, 18
    Kareena Kapoor Khan in Abraham and Thakore

    Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it easy-breezy in an ensemble, that included a flowy floral skirt paired with a matching strappy crop top. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and black heels, Khan looked lovely and gave some great style inspiration at the morning event.

  4. 9:10PM
    02 Jun, 18
    Priyanka Chopra is a black beauty in her skirt-top combo

    Clad in a black asymmetric skirt featuring gold embroidery, Priyanka Chopra styled it with a matching silk top that was tucked in. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of black, strappy shoes, hoop earrings and (her favourite nowadays) a statement mini handbag. 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd