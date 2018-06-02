Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra ooze glamour in chic ensembles

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra gives #stylegoals. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram) Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra gives #stylegoals. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram)

Wondering what’s the new sizzler on the fashion block today? If you’re a fashionista or are tickled by what’s the next excitement in the sartorial world, then off the runway, the tinsel town celebs and their bevy of stylists and hairstylists have inspirations and lessons for you on how to turn heads.

On today’s list, while Kareena Kapoor Khan gave style lessons on how to keep it cool and glamorous this summer season in an Abraham and Thakore white floral skirt and top combo, Priyanka Chopra exuded elegance in a black printed skirt teamed with a matching, silk, long sleeves top.

