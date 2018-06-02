Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 2: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra ooze glamour in chic ensembles

Wondering what’s the new sizzler on the fashion block today? If you’re a fashionista or are tickled by what’s the next excitement in the sartorial world, then off the runway, the tinsel town celebs and their bevy of stylists and hairstylists have inspirations and lessons for you on how to turn heads.
On today’s list, while Kareena Kapoor Khan gave style lessons on how to keep it cool and glamorous this summer season in an Abraham and Thakore white floral skirt and top combo, Priyanka Chopra exuded elegance in a black printed skirt teamed with a matching, silk, long sleeves top.
To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Karisma Kapoor opted for maxi dress that had stars printed all over it. The Marmar Halim dress had a V-neckline, sleeves and was cinched at the waist. Curated by stylist Esha Amiin, she accessorised Karisma’s outfit with a black sling bag.
Kapoor was seen in a black and white striped maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline. Statement gold earrings with a matching watch and black strappy sandals accented her outfit. A dewy sheen with bold red lips and half-tied hair rounded off her look.
Kareena Kapoor Khan kept it easy-breezy in an ensemble, that included a flowy floral skirt paired with a matching strappy crop top. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings and black heels, Khan looked lovely and gave some great style inspiration at the morning event.
Clad in a black asymmetric skirt featuring gold embroidery, Priyanka Chopra styled it with a matching silk top that was tucked in. She further accessorised her outfit with a pair of black, strappy shoes, hoop earrings and (her favourite nowadays) a statement mini handbag.