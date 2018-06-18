Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 18: Manushi Chhillar, Sophie Choudry make heads turn

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 18: Manushi Chhillar, Sophie Choudry make heads turn

On today’s list we have Manushi Chillar, who after disappointing us in the past has upped her game. There is also Sophie Chowdhury who looks gorgeous in a Masaba outfit.

By: Lifestyle Desk | Updated: June 18, 2018 6:50:49 pm
fashion live blog, manushi chhillar,sophie chowdhury, kangana ranaut, indian express, indian express news Celebrities, much like always, have been out in all their glory and their ensembles are sure to give you some major fashion goals.

Are you addicted to fashion and like to know what is going on where? Well, if you and are curious about how things unfold in the sartorial world, then we have all the inspiration you need. Celebrities, much like always, have been out in all their glory. Their ensembles are sure to give you some major fashion goals.

On today’s list we have Manushi Chhillar, who after disappointing us in the past has upped her game. There is also Sophie Chowdhury who looks gorgeous in a Masaba outfit.

To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

Live Blog

18:50 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
18:33 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
Sophie Choudry looked lovely in a Masaba Gupta outfit

Masaba Gupta has left her mark this summer on the ethnic collections with her radiant and bold canary yellow and hot pink hues. The pieces have been worn by many famous names, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The recent in the line is Sophie Choudry.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

18:29 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
Manushi Chhillar models Bangalore-based Zara Umrigar’s first ethnic Indian outfit

Manushi Chhillar stepped out in a white tulle lehenga recently from Zara Umrigar.

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

17:39 (IST) 18 Jun 2018
Kangana Ranaut is the bold and beautiful bride as the face of 2018 Vogue Wedding Show

The 31-year-old stepped out in an ethereal Sabyasachi creation for the photo shoot. Draped in a gold-spangled ivory sari, with a plunging blouse, the actor resembled a nymph in the woods. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia accessorised the look with a statement choker, earrings and a cocktail ring, while artist Sandhya Shekar gave the actor dewy tones for make-up, with neutral lips and bronze lids. Ranaut's look was rounded out with soft curls framing her face.

 

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd