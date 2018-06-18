Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 18: Manushi Chhillar, Sophie Choudry make heads turn

Celebrities, much like always, have been out in all their glory and their ensembles are sure to give you some major fashion goals. Celebrities, much like always, have been out in all their glory and their ensembles are sure to give you some major fashion goals.

Are you addicted to fashion and like to know what is going on where? Well, if you and are curious about how things unfold in the sartorial world, then we have all the inspiration you need. Celebrities, much like always, have been out in all their glory. Their ensembles are sure to give you some major fashion goals.

On today’s list we have Manushi Chhillar, who after disappointing us in the past has upped her game. There is also Sophie Chowdhury who looks gorgeous in a Masaba outfit.

To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.