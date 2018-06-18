Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 18: Manushi Chhillar, Sophie Choudry make heads turn

Are you addicted to fashion and like to know what is going on where? Well, if you and are curious about how things unfold in the sartorial world, then we have all the inspiration you need. Celebrities, much like always, have been out in all their glory. Their ensembles are sure to give you some major fashion goals.
On today’s list we have Manushi Chhillar, who after disappointing us in the past has upped her game. There is also Sophie Chowdhury who looks gorgeous in a Masaba outfit.
To find out more on what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.
Ananya Panday looked chic and summer-ready on the sets of her film, Student of the Year 2.
Masaba Gupta has left her mark this summer on the ethnic collections with her radiant and bold canary yellow and hot pink hues. The pieces have been worn by many famous names, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The recent in the line is Sophie Choudry.
Manushi Chhillar stepped out in a white tulle lehenga recently from Zara Umrigar.
The 31-year-old stepped out in an ethereal Sabyasachi creation for the photo shoot. Draped in a gold-spangled ivory sari, with a plunging blouse, the actor resembled a nymph in the woods. Stylist Priyanka Kapadia accessorised the look with a statement choker, earrings and a cocktail ring, while artist Sandhya Shekar gave the actor dewy tones for make-up, with neutral lips and bronze lids. Ranaut's look was rounded out with soft curls framing her face.
