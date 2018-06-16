Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 16: Manushi Chillar and Dia Mirza are stunners in lehengas

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 16: Take a look at Manushi Chillar and Dia Mirza’s style file today. Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 16: Take a look at Manushi Chillar and Dia Mirza’s style file today.

Contemporary, fusion or the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities sure know how to nail them all. And on today’s list, we have Manushi Chhillar and Dia Mirza, who were seen making stunning appearances in gorgeous lehengas. While the Miss World opted for a silver, heavily embellished Natasha Dalal ensemble, Mirza was seen in a vibrant blue lehenga by Pankhuri Jain.

Chillar was also spotted giving impressive casual style goals in jumpsuits. From a denim flared-legged one to a strappy lilac attire, the 21-year-old made heads turn. To know more about the exciting tidbits from the world of Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspiration from them.