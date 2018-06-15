Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Latest News
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 15: Shilpa Shetty keeps it easy-breezy; Nusrat Bharucha fails to deliver

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 15: Shilpa Shetty keeps it easy-breezy; Nusrat Bharucha fails to deliver

From Shilpa Shetty's summer maxi dress to Nushrat Bharucha's pencil dress, know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.

From latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace both. And with the summer season going on, easy breezy style goals is the need of the hour. Recently, we spotted Shilpa Shetty slaying summer style in a maxi dress from Label Anushree that seemed to be high on comfort.

We also spotted Nushrat Barucha at the screening of Lust Stories, who left us disappointed in an ivory coloured pencil dress from Aisabelle that she teamed with a black peplum from Hina Madhumal. We think she could have done away with the peplum.

To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.

