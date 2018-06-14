Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 14: Priyanka Chopra and Mahira Khan up their glam game

From Mahira Khan's sari teamed with a ruffled blouse to Priyanka Chopra's ultra-chic style statements, find out what’s rattling the online fashion world and stay tuned to the updates.

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? Fret not! We have got you covered! The tinsel town celebrities always seem to have inspiration and lessons for style connoisseurs with their bevy of stylists and hairstylists.

On today’s list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who was seen donning three different and very stylish ensembles. Right from a wrap-over skirt to a printed skirt teamed with a camisole and blazer, the desi girl once again left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more. On the other hand, Mahira Khan gave ethnic wear goals in a pristine white sari teamed with a ruffled blouse.

To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

