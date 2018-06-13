Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 13: Priyanka Chopra sizzles, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fizzles

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 13: Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s style file. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Instagram) Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 13: Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s style file. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Instagram)

Celebrities often evoke envy and awe with their glamorous outfits, and even start new fashion trends with their outfits. Wondering what’s the latest trend that Bollywood fashionistas are sporting today? We have got you covered. Priyanka Chopra gave some serious summer fashion goals in a satin ice-blue jumpsuit, layered with an ivory blazer, while she went for a dinner date with her alleged beau Nick Jonas.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, however, left her fans disappointed with her latest ethnic style. Clad in a sour cream-hued, embellished suit, the Jazbaa actor’s look was nothing short of boring.

To find out more about what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.