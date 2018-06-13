Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 13: Priyanka Chopra sizzles, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fizzles

Celebrities often evoke envy and awe with their glamorous outfits, and even start new fashion trends with their outfits. Wondering what’s the latest trend that Bollywood fashionistas are sporting today? We have got you covered. Priyanka Chopra gave some serious summer fashion goals in a satin ice-blue jumpsuit, layered with an ivory blazer, while she went for a dinner date with her alleged beau Nick Jonas.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, however, left her fans disappointed with her latest ethnic style. Clad in a sour cream-hued, embellished suit, the Jazbaa actor’s look was nothing short of boring.
Often picking white ethnics for attending local events, this time too, the actor stepped out in a sour cream-hued suit to attend the screening of a documentary film, Filmisthaan. The bespoke, delicately-embellished piece from House of Qidwa was teamed with embellished jutis and stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised it with a noticeable diamond ring. We think it was an uninspiring look and Sharma could have gone with a better pick.
Aishwarya went a little heavy with the make-up and her darkly kohl-lined eyes with nude make-up did not complement her outfit. The actor rounded out her look with a soft blowout hairstyle.
For her other look, Khan stepped out in a blush pink asymmetrical kurta set paired with palazzo pants. Featuring light but intricate threadwork, the piece from Umar Sayeed Couture was accessorised with chand balis from Amrapali Jewels. With a cherry red lip and dewy sheen, Khan looked lovely.
For her first appearance, the Raees actor picked a beautiful red kurta-skirt set from Rano Sheri looms and teamed it with a white dupatta. We like the traditional touch of the red kangans and the statement gold jhumkis she accessorise her outfit with. We think the blend of classics and fusion was subtle yet striking in the outfit.
Dressed in a satin ice-blue jumpsuit, layered with an ivory blazer, the actor looked lovely. Her cat-eyed mini shades added oomph to the look and an attractive Bottega Veneta tote complemented her outfit. Chopra rounded out with a pop of berry on the lips, nude make-up and hair parted in the middle. We think she aced her street-style.