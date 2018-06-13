Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 13: Priyanka Chopra sizzles, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fizzles

Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 13: Priyanka Chopra sizzles, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fizzles

From Priyanka Chopra's summery dress to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's embellished suit, check out everything that is ruling the online fashion world and stay tuned to the latest updates.

bollywood fashion watch, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 13: Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s style file. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Instagram)

Celebrities often evoke envy and awe with their glamorous outfits, and even start new fashion trends with their outfits. Wondering what’s the latest trend that Bollywood fashionistas are sporting today? We have got you covered. Priyanka Chopra gave some serious summer fashion goals in a satin ice-blue jumpsuit, layered with an ivory blazer, while she went for a dinner date with her alleged beau Nick Jonas.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, however, left her fans disappointed with her latest ethnic style. Clad in a sour cream-hued, embellished suit, the Jazbaa actor’s look was nothing short of boring.

To find out more about what’s ruling in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

  1. 5:31PM
    13 Jun, 18
    We are all for ethnic whites, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit is a BIG disappointment

    Often picking white ethnics for attending local events, this time too, the actor stepped out in a sour cream-hued suit to attend the screening of a documentary film, Filmisthaan. The bespoke, delicately-embellished piece from House of Qidwa was teamed with embellished jutis and stylist Aastha Sharma accessorised it with a noticeable diamond ring. We think it was an uninspiring look and Sharma could have gone with a better pick.

    Aishwarya went a little heavy with the make-up and her darkly kohl-lined eyes with nude make-up did not complement her outfit. The actor rounded out her look with a soft blowout hairstyle.

     

    A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma) on

  2. 5:29PM
    13 Jun, 18
    Mahira Khan goes subtly ethnic for Saat Din Mohabbat In promotions

    For her other look, Khan stepped out in a blush pink asymmetrical kurta set paired with palazzo pants. Featuring light but intricate threadwork, the piece from Umar Sayeed Couture was accessorised with chand balis from Amrapali Jewels. With a cherry red lip and dewy sheen, Khan looked lovely.

  3. 5:28PM
    13 Jun, 18
    Mahira Khan adds a glamorous twist to ethnic wear for 'Saat Din Mohabbat In' promotions

    For her first appearance, the Raees actor picked a beautiful red kurta-skirt set from Rano Sheri looms and teamed it with a white dupatta. We like the traditional touch of the red kangans and the statement gold jhumkis she accessorise her outfit with. We think the blend of classics and fusion was subtle yet striking in the outfit.

     

    A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

  4. 5:26PM
    13 Jun, 18
    Priyanka Chopra strikes a classy chord with her date night worthy satin jumpsuit

    Dressed in a satin ice-blue jumpsuit, layered with an ivory blazer, the actor looked lovely. Her cat-eyed mini shades added oomph to the look and an attractive Bottega Veneta tote complemented her outfit. Chopra rounded out with a pop of berry on the lips, nude make-up and hair parted in the middle. We think she aced her street-style.

     

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankanews) on

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd