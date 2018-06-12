Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 12: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra step out in ultra chic avatar

Wondering what’s new in the world of Bollywood fashion today? Well, we have got you covered. On today’s list, we have Deepika Padukone, who enthralled us with her travel style. She was seen wearing a white muslin cape shirt right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta teamed with skinny blue jeans. On the other hand, our desi girl Priyanka Chopra was spotted attending her rumoured beau Nick Jonas’ cousin’s wedding dressed in a wrap-around number with a neck collar detail.
We also spotted Alia Bhatt giving ethnic wear goals in a pastel shaded Tarun Tahiliani number, which seemed perfect for a summer wedding. To know more about the exciting tidbits from the world of Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspiration from them.
The actor was recently seen in Bandra, where she kept her street-style comfortable in a blue tank top with a scooped and embroidered neckline. She paired it with a lightly textured cotton skirt. Rounding on with slips-ons and sunnies, we think it was an ideal look for a day out in the summer.
For an event, the actor was dressed in a generously printed white and purple skirt that she teamed with a crop white shirt, knotted at the waist. Stylist Sanam Ratansi accessorised the look with a pair of studded statement earrings from Satyani Fine Jewels. Soft smokey eyes, a pink-tinted lip and hair coiffed into a messy ponytail rounded out the actor's look nicely.
Recently, the Quantico actor attended the wedding of Jonas' cousin and turned up in a glittery golden attire. While Jonas looked dapper in a sharp black suit, Chopra channelled glamour in her wrap-around number with a neck collar detail. The actor toted a matching sling along with a pair of round sunnies. She kept her make-up nude with middle-parted soft waves. Doesn't she look like a glamorous "golden girl" in her attire?
The Padmaavat actor was recently spotted at the airport in a white muslin cape shirt right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta. The comfy top was teamed with skinny blue jeans and a pair of killer brown boots. The actor went minimal with the make-up, and rounded out her look with a pair of sunnies and middle-parted soft waves.
Dressed in a pastel shaded, printed anarkali from designer Tarun Tahiliani's collection, Alia Bhatt made for a pretty picture. Stylist duo Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dhauliya accessorised her outfit with silver jhumkas from Sangeeta Boochra and a pair of matching stilettos.