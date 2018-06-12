Bollywood Fashion Watch for June 12: Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra step out in ultra chic avatar

Bollywood fashion watch Bollywood fashion watch

Wondering what’s new in the world of Bollywood fashion today? Well, we have got you covered. On today’s list, we have Deepika Padukone, who enthralled us with her travel style. She was seen wearing a white muslin cape shirt right off the shelves of Masaba Gupta teamed with skinny blue jeans. On the other hand, our desi girl Priyanka Chopra was spotted attending her rumoured beau Nick Jonas’ cousin’s wedding dressed in a wrap-around number with a neck collar detail.

We also spotted Alia Bhatt giving ethnic wear goals in a pastel shaded Tarun Tahiliani number, which seemed perfect for a summer wedding. To know more about the exciting tidbits from the world of Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspiration from them.