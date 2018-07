Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 7: Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor’s style file. (Source: aasthasharma/ dhadak_2018; Instagram ) Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 7: Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Janhvi Kapoor’s style file. (Source: aasthasharma/ dhadak_2018; Instagram )

Looking for the latest style trend that Bollywood celebrities are crushing on? We have got you covered! On today’s list, we have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was seen in a stunning Nedret Taciroglu gown featuring embellishments on it. On the other hand, Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor opted for a subtle-hued skirt-crop top combo and we think she made a boring choice.

