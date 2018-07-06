Follow Us:
Friday, July 06, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 6: Priyanka Chopra's street style is ultra-chic and comfy

Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 6: Priyanka Chopra’s street style is ultra-chic and comfy

On today's list, we have Priyanka Chopra, who recently enthralled us in an all-white outfit. To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 6, 2018 12:52:13 pm
bollywood fashion watch, celeb fashion, priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra updates, priyanka chopra latest photos, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 6: Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s latest style file. (Source: team_pc_/ Instagram)

Thinking of innovative and different ways to wear the colour white this season? Take cues from Priyanka Chopra’s latest street style then. The Quantico star was recently spotted sashaying down the streets of New York wearing a white shirt teamed with a pair of matching ripped jeans. We love her all white outfit and it is easy to recreate as well. The actor was also later spotted with Nick Jonas clad in a white tee and denim shorts combo.

To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

Live Blog

12:52 (IST) 06 Jul 2018
Priyanka Chopra slays in all white
 

A post shared by Chhori Beautiful (@chhoribeautiful) on

//www.instagram.com/embed.js
12:38 (IST) 06 Jul 2018
Priyanka Chopra up and about town with Nick Jonas in cool casuals
//www.instagram.com/embed.js
