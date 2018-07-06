Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 6: Priyanka Chopra’s street style is ultra-chic and comfy

Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 6: Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s latest style file. (Source: team_pc_/ Instagram) Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 6: Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s latest style file. (Source: team_pc_/ Instagram)

Thinking of innovative and different ways to wear the colour white this season? Take cues from Priyanka Chopra’s latest street style then. The Quantico star was recently spotted sashaying down the streets of New York wearing a white shirt teamed with a pair of matching ripped jeans. We love her all white outfit and it is easy to recreate as well. The actor was also later spotted with Nick Jonas clad in a white tee and denim shorts combo.

