Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 14: Manushi Chillar, Priyanka Chopra take their fashion game up a notch

Bollywood Fashion watch for July 14: Take a look at Manushi Chillar and Priyanka Chopra’s latest style file. (Source: Instagram) Bollywood Fashion watch for July 14: Take a look at Manushi Chillar and Priyanka Chopra’s latest style file. (Source: Instagram)

Wondering what’s going on in the world of Bollywood fashion today? We have got you covered! On today’s list we have Manushi Chhillar, who gave ethnic wear goals in a silk organza sari from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi that she teamed with a tube blouse.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jul 8 – Jul 14)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was seen strutting through the streets of New York clad in a pair of orange joggers teamed with a black crop top and a matching cute jacket. The former Miss World definitely gave street style goals.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jul 8 – Jul 14)

To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.