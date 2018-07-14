Follow Us:
Saturday, July 14, 2018
  • Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 14: Manushi Chillar, Priyanka Chopra take their fashion game up a notch

Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 14: Manushi Chillar, Priyanka Chopra take their fashion game up a notch

From Manishi Chhillar's elegant sheer sari to Priyanka Chopra's athleisure outfit, read on to find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world and stay tuned to the updates throughout the day.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2018 4:50:07 pm
celeb fashion, Bollywood fashion, Manushi Chillar, Priyanka Chopra, indian express, indian express news Bollywood Fashion watch for July 14: Take a look at Manushi Chillar and Priyanka Chopra’s latest style file. (Source: Instagram)

Wondering what’s going on in the world of Bollywood fashion today? We have got you covered! On today’s list we have Manushi Chhillar, who gave ethnic wear goals in a silk organza sari from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi that she teamed with a tube blouse.

ALSO READ| Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and more: Best airport looks of the week (Jul 8 – Jul 14)

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was seen strutting through the streets of New York clad in a pair of orange joggers teamed with a black crop top and a matching cute jacket. The former Miss World definitely gave street style goals.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor: Fashion hits and misses of the week (Jul 8 – Jul 14)

To find out more on what’s rattling the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates we keep on adding throughout the day.

Live Blog

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd