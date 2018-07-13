Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 13: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan show two different worlds of fashion

Bollywood fashion has been a huge inspiration for the Indian audience, especially with the changing trends and so many new styles coming in. From the latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, the celebrities know how to ace both. Keeping in tune with that, we recently spotted Janhvi Kapoor promoting her upcoming film Dhadak in a stunning Prabal Gurung dress. What’s more, she teamed her lilac outfit with a pair of shimmery Louboutin heels that gave it an interesting look.
We also spotted Sara Ali Khan sashaying down the streets of Mumbai keeping it comfortable and stylish in a printed skirt with cuts on the sides giving it a crop top combo look. While Kapoor gave perfect party vibes, Khan’s easy breezy outfit looked perfect for the summers.
Janhvi Kapoor changed things up in a lilac ruched drape dress from Prabal Gurung Pre Fall 2018 collection. Giving perfect ballroom vibes, the young star paired the dress with matching glitter heels. Tanya Ghavri celebrity stylist kept the rest look simple by going for pink lip and a pair of hoops.