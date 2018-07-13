Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 13: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan show two different worlds of fashion

Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan: Which style is more of your type? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan: Which style is more of your type? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood fashion has been a huge inspiration for the Indian audience, especially with the changing trends and so many new styles coming in. From the latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, the celebrities know how to ace both. Keeping in tune with that, we recently spotted Janhvi Kapoor promoting her upcoming film Dhadak in a stunning Prabal Gurung dress. What’s more, she teamed her lilac outfit with a pair of shimmery Louboutin heels that gave it an interesting look.

We also spotted Sara Ali Khan sashaying down the streets of Mumbai keeping it comfortable and stylish in a printed skirt with cuts on the sides giving it a crop top combo look. While Kapoor gave perfect party vibes, Khan’s easy breezy outfit looked perfect for the summers.

To find out more about what’s buzzing in the online fashion world, stay tuned to the updates throughout the day.