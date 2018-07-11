Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 11: Janhvi Kapoor, Esha Gupta sizzle while Mahira Khan disappoints

(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express) (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)

There is always a lot of curiosity regarding what celebrities are wearing. And why won’t there be. Out in their glory, wearing the gorgeous clothes, their fashion choices do pique our interests. And if you are one of them and are constantly obssessing over who wore what, well your search ends here.

On today’s list we have Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Dhadak and have been giving us some major ethnic goals. She made another appearance wearing a gorgeous Manish Malhotra ensemble. Mahira Khan too made an appearance recently. Although we love her makeup, her outfit failed to impress. Esha Gupta, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a sari gown by Monisha Jaising.