Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 10: Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor show how to beat the heat in check prints

Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 10: Take a look at the latest style file of Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.

From the latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace both. And with the summer season going on, easy breezy style goals is the need of the hour. Keeping in tune with that, recently, we spotted both Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor acing checkered outfits that seemed to be high on comfort. While Arora kept it sharp in a monochrome jumpsuit, Kapoor’s mini dress gave girl-next-door vibes.

