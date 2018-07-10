Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 10: Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor show how to beat the heat in check prints

Wondering what's new in the world of Bollywood fashion? Recently, we spotted Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor giving some serious checkered outfit goals. Here's how you can take style inspirations from them.

Bollywood Fashion Watch for July 10: Take a look at the latest style file of Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor.

From the latest contemporary styles to the tried and tested ethnic hacks, Bollywood celebrities know how to ace both. And with the summer season going on, easy breezy style goals is the need of the hour. Keeping in tune with that, recently, we spotted both Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor acing checkered outfits that seemed to be high on comfort. While Arora kept it sharp in a monochrome jumpsuit, Kapoor’s mini dress gave girl-next-door vibes.

To know more about the exciting tidbits going on in the world of Bollywood fashion, find out who wore what and how you can take style inspirations from them.

