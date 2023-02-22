Six times Bollywood celebs pulled off the neon trend with effortless ease

In the past few years, neon has been a rage among Bollywood celebrities with many fashionistas spotted wearing the tone on numerous occasions — from the airport to the red carpet. You may feel that the loud and bold colour is not for everyone, but your favourite divas are not ones to be deterred by such thoughts and have served some head-turning neon looks. Don’t believe us? Just keep scrolling!

But if you plan to change your mind and flaunt this shade as part of your spring-summer wardrobe, we’ve got you covered.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actor looked glam and gorgeous in a neon pink blazer dress that she paired with matching pointed-toe heels. For accessories, she went for golden chunky earrings, and kept her makeup dewy using pink shades to complement her outfit.

Ananya Panday

The starlet wore a strapless neon green mini dress with minimal accessories. For makeup, she opted for a pink lip and matching eye shadow, and styled her hair in waves. She took the neon trend up a few notches with her look, which she completed with purple pumps.

Janhvi Kapoor

The diva looked stunning a neon green crop top and a matching fitted skirt. She complemented the outfit with a nude lip and neon eyeliner. This co-ord set made her stand out and how!

Deepika Padukone

The Pathaan actor donned a neon orange dress with multiple cut-outs and a thigh-high slit. Deepika completed the outfit with black pointed-toe heels and chunky golden earrings. For makeup, she chose nude shades, and went for wavy hair. In all, she looked absolutely ravishing!

Kriti Sanon

The star was a true fashionista in this neon yellow dress with a single full-sleeve and cut-outs, giving it an asymmetrical look. She elevated the charm of the outfit by pairing it with thigh-high boots. For makeup, she went for subtle shades of pink and kept her hair in a bun with loose hair strands.

Kriti Kharbanda

The style diva played with different shades to pull off the perfect neon look. She paired a cowl neck neon orange top with red bottoms and a waist belt. She kept her makeup in coral shades and accessorised the look with statement earrings. As for her hair, she went for a natural updo.

