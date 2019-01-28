Take cues from Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit on how to style ethnic wear

The aspiring actor might be just two films old, but Sara Ali Khan is an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts. From ethnic wear to contemporary designs and fusion outfits, the starlet knows how to carry a look with elan. Proving this point, recently, the Simmba actor was seen looking lovely in a Sukriti and Aakriti outfit.

For the occasion, the actor picked a white coloured anarkali that was teamed with a similar coloured churidar and a heavily embroidered dupatta. Accessorising her look with a pair of golden juttis and gold ethnic earrings, Khan looked rather elegant.

In case you are looking for some ethnic fashion inspiration this wedding season, look no further than Bollywood. From nailing traditional Banarasi weaves to giving lessons on how to exude elegance in gota patti anarkalis or lehengas, Bollywood stars have set the standards pretty high. Recently, Vidya Balan was spotted attending a wedding in a yellow suit that she teamed with a gorgeous purple Banarasi dupatta.

Hair secured in a ponytail and minimal make-up went well with her ensemble that she accessorised with a pair of golden sandals and heavy golden jhumkis.

Then again, setting goals on how to style an anarkali and carry it with utmost grace, Madhuri Dixit was spotted in a gorgeous anarkali from the label Falguni & Shane Peacock. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, well-defined eyes and a dab of maroon on her lips rounded off her look well. The actor accessorised her outfit minimally with a pair of statement earrings and a ring.

What do you think about their latest ethnic styles?