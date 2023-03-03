‘Mera Noor Hai Mashoor’: B-Town celebs dazzled at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s grand launch event

One of the most famous designer duos of the Indian fashion industry, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla held a special event in Mumbai on March 2 to launch their film, ‘Mera Noor Hai Mashoor‘. According to the master craftsmen, “Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor is an opulent celebration from dusk to dawn, where the art of letting oneself go is the only way to be. It cherishes the harmony of being elegant, yet untamed.”

Sharing snippets of the movie on Instagram, they added that the film “expresses Abu Sandeep’s art with the very style that has made them who they are.” “Experience an extravagant showcase of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture in their upcoming fashion film featuring more than 150 garments from 18 collections. The film is a powerful lesson on entirely embracing one’s humanness and Individuality and the Joy of Inclusivity,” they further wrote.

As expected, the event was a star-studded affair with many Bollywood celebrities stepping out in their blingiest best. As such, let’s take a look at who wore what:

Nataša Stanković

In all, she looked like an absolute diva. (Source: Varinder Chawla) In all, she looked like an absolute diva. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Nataša sported a metallic studded breastplate with fringes that she styled with an embellished black skirt and matching stole. She kept her accessories minimal, and opted for nude-toned makeup. In all, she looked like an absolute diva.

Neetu Kapoor

She kept her makeup subtle by sporting smokey eyes and a nude lip. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She kept her makeup subtle by sporting smokey eyes and a nude lip. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept it elegant and classy in an embroidered white kurta with a matching dupatta and an asymmetrical skirt. As for accessories, she opted for a statement neckpiece, earrings, multiple rings and silver open-toe heels. She kept her makeup subtle by sporting smokey eyes and a nude lip.

Huma Qureshi

To top it off, she wore sparkly silver heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla) To top it off, she wore sparkly silver heels. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor was seen in an extravagant white and silver dress with a thigh-high front slit and a plunging neckline. For makeup, she went for a jewelled eye look with silver tones and a pink lip, and styled her hair in a tight middle-parted updo. To top it off, she wore sparkly silver heels.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi styled her hair in a sleek fashion, which elevated her overall appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Uorfi styled her hair in a sleek fashion, which elevated her overall appearance. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Uorfi looked ravishing in an all-red avatar, which included a sheer blouse with studs and a red and pink drape, giving the sari a new definition. She went for golden danglers for accessories and kept her makeup in shades of pink. Uorfi styled her hair in a sleek fashion, which elevated her overall appearance.

Sonali Bendre

Advertisement

For makeup, she went for a purple lip, blush and mascara, and styled her hair in curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla) For makeup, she went for a purple lip, blush and mascara, and styled her hair in curls. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor dazzled in a purple Anarkali suit set with intricate embroidery. She carried a silver purse and sported pointed-toe black heels. For makeup, she went for a purple lip, blush and mascara, and styled her hair in curls.

Radhika Merchant

She kept her makeup glam with a pink glossy lip, blush and heavy mascara. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She kept her makeup glam with a pink glossy lip, blush and heavy mascara. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Radhika never ceases to amaze us with her fashionable choices. As such, she looked drop-dead gorgeous in a baby pink sari with a shimmery blouse. For accessories, she went for a matching purse, rhinestone choker and earrings. She kept her makeup glam with a pink glossy lip, blush, and heavy mascara.

Neha Dhupia

She paired the look with pink-toned makeup and statement earrings, and styled her hair in a top bun. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She paired the look with pink-toned makeup and statement earrings, and styled her hair in a top bun. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The fashionista dressed up in a pink ruffle gown, which was sure to make heads turn. She paired the look with pink-toned makeup and statement earrings, and styled her hair in a top bun.

Jaya Bachchan

Advertisement

The star was all smiles as she arrived for the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The star was all smiles as she arrived for the event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor-MP wore a simple yet chic outfit, which included a lemon-yellow embroidered kurta with white pants and Kolhapuri chappals. She accessorised the look with a scarf and a beaded necklace. The star was all smiles as she arrived for the event.

Shantanu Maheshwari

In all, he looked dapper! (Source: Varinder Chawla) In all, he looked dapper! (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor sported a blue sherwani with wide-legged trousers and black shoes. He opted for an oxidised necklace for accessories. In all, he looked dapper!

ALSO READ | We hope to see more Indians embrace Made in India: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Sussanne Khan

To round off the look, she teamed it with golden wedges, hoop earrings and minimal makeup. (Source: Varinder Chawla) To round off the look, she teamed it with golden wedges, hoop earrings and minimal makeup. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sussanne Khan attended the event with her boyfriend, Arslan Goni. She chose a silver mini dress featuring sequinns, orange and yellow flowers, and a plunging neckline. To round off the look, she teamed it with golden wedges, hoop earrings and minimal makeup.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!