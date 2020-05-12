Bollywood divas love Raw Mango saris and so do we

The brand, which is synonymous with bright weaves with golden work, is a B-Town favourite. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The brand, which is synonymous with bright weaves with golden work, is a B-Town favourite. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Saris are timeless and elegant, and nothing matches up to their simplicity. Which is perhaps why, Bollywood divas who love their elaborate couture pieces, fall back on the nine yards every now and then and impress us with their ethnic looks. Among the many designers, the one label that most leading ladies love to wear is Raw Mango.

The brand, which is synonymous with bright weaves with golden threadwork, is a B-Town favourite. So we have put together some amazing looks from the past. Take a look below:

Deepika Padukone rarely disappoints in ethnic wear. But the Bajirao Mastani actor surpassed all our expectations and left us gaping in admiration when she stepped out in this silk sari. A gorgeous number from Raw Mango in red and golden, the sari looked splendid on the actor, and we love the sumptuous silk patterns embroidered on the outfit.

A big round of applause for celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, who accessorised the actor’s outfit with a spectacular gold necklace from Tanishq Jewellery that complemented the generous gold patterns on the sari. Gold and diamond earrings from Jaipur gems adorned the actor’s ears and we think the bangles she teamed them up with from the same brand added elegance to her ensemble.

Madhuri Dixit also looked resplendent in a sari from Raw Mango. The bright purple silk drape, we feel, will make for an exceptional choice for a wedding function.

The golden zari border and motifs added a dash of bling to the elegant look, which was rounded out with chunky chandbaalis, bangles and a statement ring. We love how the Dil To Pagal Hai actor adorned her hair with a gajra, and opted for a small red bindi that lifted the entire look. Make-up was kept subtle with a light pink lip colour and kohled eyes.

Malaika Arora looked amazing in a silver and golden sari from Raw Mango that she chose to wear for a Diwali bash. The actor lived up to our expectations as she teamed the sari with a round neck white blouse. Styled by celebrity stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, the matching silver necklace and earrings set by Anmol Jewellers rounded out her look perfectly.

As far as her make-up is concerned, the kohled eyes, dark red lips, and messy hair bun were right on point. Needless to say, the diva, who is usually seen wearing western dresses, totally nailed it in the sari.

At comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s second reception in Mumbai, the Piku actor looked lovely in a pink sari with golden border from the label. It was teamed with a matching blouse, a stunning gold choker and statement earrings. Hair neatly tied in a bun, winged eyeliner and a nude shade of lipstick rounded out the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a beautiful sea green sari from Raw Mango for a Diwali party. (Source: mohitrai/Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan picked a beautiful sea green sari from Raw Mango to attend Karan Johar’s Diwali party. She teamed it with a matching, embroidered, V-neck blouse, and an heirloom emerald necklace that gave a very classy touch to her look. Thickly-lined eyes with soft pink lips and hair styled in a side-swept manner accentuated her features beautifully.

