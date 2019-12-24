Trends 2019: Top fashion picks from Bollywood that ruled

Which trend is your favourite? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Which trend is your favourite? (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

There is no denying that Bollywood is the yardstick when it comes to fashion and style. So it is only natural that we take a look at how B-Town defined the trends in 2019. A quick recap, and you will realise that celeb fashion this year was all about eclectic (read neon) colours, intricate couture, majestic gowns, colour blocking, statement sleeves, backless dresses and how can we forget sequins. They invariably set the trends, wanting us to have those pieces in our wardrobe. But what was interesting is when they combined two or more trend in the same look!

Scroll down for a roundup of all the trends that Bollywood embraced this year, and get set to update your wardrobe before it is too late!

Neon

Ultra-bright colours dominated Bollywood fashion right from the beginning of this year — be it Deepika Padukone’s voluminous tulle Giambattista Valli gown on the Cannes red carpet or Jahnvi Kapoor’s streetwear-inspired look that comprised a cut-out sweater by Wesley Harriott. Neon shades are indeed a bold fashion choice, especially when worn from head to toe. But that’s also the greatest thing about it ― you do not need to worry about layers or other shades to pair it with. With celebs continuing to wear the colour, looks like it is here to stay. A look at how Bollywood donned it.

Sequin sari

We love it when trends make a comeback, and sequin saris definitely did that and with a bang! Instagram was flooded with celebs donning sequin saris, especially during the festive season and thereafter. Looks like the sequin sari has become a go-to sartorial choice for almost every leading lady in Bollywood. Take a look at who all dazzled in the trend and gave us major fashion goals.

Pantsuits

This year, Bollywood proved that power dressing should not be confined to workwear. The tailored two (or sometimes three) piece is more popular than ever today. Some of our favourite pantsuit (read: boss lady vibe) looks from this year include Anushka Sharma’s high-tailored number by Parisian label Dice Kayek which featured structured power shoulders, and Deepika Padukone’s checkered suit with a retro twist. Here’s a list of stars who aced power dressing.

Statement sleeves

Ever thought sleeves could be this powerful? From bell-shaped and extra-long to balloon and cold-shoulder, attention-grabbing sleeves stole the spotlight this year by adding a ‘wow factor’ to celeb looks. So with the party season just around the corner, statement sleeves are surely going to be big! Here’s proof of how Bollywood killed it with this trend.

Print on print

Bollywood doesn’t fear the print on print trend; something they proved this year. The best thing about this bright and bold trend? That you do not need to accessorise them; the prints speak for themselves. A paisley print blouse teamed with a polka dot zari sari or a long floral skirt with a striped blouse makes for a very trendy and sassy style statement. Take a look at how Bollywood left its imprint with this trend.

Which trend is your favourite? Let us know.

