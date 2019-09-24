Bollywood celebrities prove that cycling shorts are the new travel gear

Trends come with their own shelf life, but there are some that become a rage in no time. The bike-short trend is one of these. Even though they’ve been hot for a minute now, they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. They’re not just all over Instagram but also particularly popular in Bollywood closets.

Celebrities are fans of the humble bike-short as A-lister Hollywood divas like Emily Ratajkowski, Romee Strijd, Jasmine Sanders, and Kim Kardashian West have already made bike-shorts their summertime closet staple by styling them in the coolest ways. We also have Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone who gave equal validation to the uber-cool attire at their recent airport outings.

Last week, Priyanka Chopra was spotted wearing grey cycling shorts at Mumbai airport, where she touched down just minutes ago. But instead of the usual hoodies, Chopra went for a satin-finish white blouse patterned with geometric shapes to complete her look.

Priyanka Chopra, who often travels with Nick Jonas for music tours, was spotted in Miami shipping out for the next destination in an on-trend outfit. The Quantico actor styled her black shorts with a black crop top that gave a peek at her midriff and layered the look with a white button-down shirt. She accessorised her look with a pair of cat eye sunglasses, a black cross-body bag, a matching hat, and a ‘Love’ pendant. Adding a pop of colour to her black and white ensemble was a pair of sneakers, which featured bold red details.

In case you missed it, biker-shorts are becoming popular with some of Bollywood’s most-followed stars, including Deepika Padukone. Recently, Padukone was seen walking out of the airport with her in-laws Anju and Jagjit Singh Bhavnani in an all-black look. This is not the first time the Piku actor has been spotted in an all-black look at the airport, and her latest look was all about street style. Pairing an oversized Nike sweatshirt with cycling shorts, the actor nailed the look. We like how she complimented it by wearing a Nike fanny bag.

Keeping it stylish, she accessorised it with golden bracelets, a classic watch, and her wedding ring, and completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and black sunglasses. Padukone opted for minimal makeup and kept her hair pulled back in a simple ponytail.