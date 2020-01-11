Which is more of your Gingham style? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Which is more of your Gingham style? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Bollywood can turn any fashion trend into a wardrobe staple, turning it into an instant hit when they step out. And now that we’re well into winter, we are already missing the summers. Last season, a trend that made a comeback was the gingham pattern. So we dug in to find some inspiration from Bollywood fashion files and the results are total goals.

Here is a Bollywood celeb-approved take on gingham trend.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone went for a summery look as she stepped out in a checkered co-ord set from the label Anna Mason. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the look worked for the knotted crop top and button-down skirt. It was rounded out with hair tied at the back and accessorised with fun gold earrings.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt opted for a Prabal Gurung outfit — an asymmetrical checkered dress consisting of two different colours — which looked lovely on her. The dress, which also featured a cutout detail at the waist, was rounded out with strappy heels and completed with hair parted at the centre and light pink lipstick.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut picked a gingham print dress for the screening of her film and it left us drooling. We think she looks lovely in this full-sleeve dress from Manoush, designed by Frédérique Trou-Roy with the gorgeous floral embroidery collar, ruffle details in the front and small pleats on the skirt. Ami Patel styled it well with a pair of white Tod’s loafers with simple gold embellishments.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra opted for a gingham co-ord set for a dinner date with husband Nick Jonas. The monochrome outfit seemed perfect for summers. She teamed it with a pair of white heels and a matching mini handbag. For makeup, she went for a nude palette with marsala lips and hair tied into a ponytail.

