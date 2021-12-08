scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Sara Ali Khan knows how to mix comfort with elegance, see pics

We can't help but swoon over Sara's latest pictures!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
December 8, 2021 3:50:04 pm
Sara-ali-Khan-1200The Bollywood actress wooed us with her sartorial fashion choices. (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan believes in always putting her best fashion foot forward. As such, from sequined party-wear to traditional outfits, the starlet can carry off every outfit with oodles of elegance.

ALSO READ |Sara Ali Khan and her ethnic fashion choices deserve your attention

So when the 26-year-old was recently spotted promoting her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, we just couldn’t take our eyes off her simple yet supremely stylish look.

Sara-Ali-Khan-4 The actor looked effortlessly chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dressed in a beige sharara set, the actor looked like a dream. Sara’s short kurta featured noodle straps and patches of intricate embroidery work. It was styled with a flowy sharara and a matching sheer dupatta.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Sara-Ali-Khan-6 Sara posed for shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She accessorised the look in a subtle way, with delicate earrings featuring a mix of gold, white and pale green accents, a stack of silver bangles, and silver jootis to match.

Sara-Ali-Khan-3 We loved her subtle make-up and accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara kept the overall look fuss-free with a nude-mauve lipstick, well-defined eyebrows and eyeliner-kohl.

ALSO READ |Sara Ali Khan just won the style game with her ‘mere paas ma hai’ sari

We look forward to more of these looks from the young actor!

