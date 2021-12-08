Sara Ali Khan knows how to mix comfort with elegance, see pics

December 8, 2021 3:50:04 pm
Sara Ali Khan believes in always putting her best fashion foot forward. As such, from sequined party-wear to traditional outfits, the starlet can carry off every outfit with oodles of elegance.
So when the 26-year-old was recently spotted promoting her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, we just couldn’t take our eyes off her simple yet supremely stylish look.
Dressed in a beige sharara set, the actor looked like a dream. Sara’s short kurta featured noodle straps and patches of intricate embroidery work. It was styled with a flowy sharara and a matching sheer dupatta.
She accessorised the look in a subtle way, with delicate earrings featuring a mix of gold, white and pale green accents, a stack of silver bangles, and silver jootis to match.
Sara kept the overall look fuss-free with a nude-mauve lipstick, well-defined eyebrows and eyeliner-kohl.
We look forward to more of these looks from the young actor!
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
