Sara Ali Khan knows how to mix comfort with elegance, see pics

Sara Ali Khan believes in always putting her best fashion foot forward. As such, from sequined party-wear to traditional outfits, the starlet can carry off every outfit with oodles of elegance.

ALSO READ | Sara Ali Khan and her ethnic fashion choices deserve your attention

So when the 26-year-old was recently spotted promoting her upcoming film, Atrangi Re, we just couldn’t take our eyes off her simple yet supremely stylish look.

The actor looked effortlessly chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked effortlessly chic. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Dressed in a beige sharara set, the actor looked like a dream. Sara’s short kurta featured noodle straps and patches of intricate embroidery work. It was styled with a flowy sharara and a matching sheer dupatta.

Sara posed for shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara posed for shutterbugs. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She accessorised the look in a subtle way, with delicate earrings featuring a mix of gold, white and pale green accents, a stack of silver bangles, and silver jootis to match.

We loved her subtle make-up and accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We loved her subtle make-up and accessories. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara kept the overall look fuss-free with a nude-mauve lipstick, well-defined eyebrows and eyeliner-kohl.

We look forward to more of these looks from the young actor!

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!