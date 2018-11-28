Want to take your boring ‘sari look’ to the next level? Team it with a trendy blouse; here’s how

Toggle Menu
When it comes to taking fashion inspiration, who better than the Bollywood divas to lead us the way? Here are some celeb-inspired blouse designs that you can opt for to stand out from the crowd.

Take cues from Bollywood actors on how to glam up your traditional wear. (Source: Instagram)

Most Indian women love to dress up during the festive season. Ethnic wear takes precedence and the struggle to keep it traditional yet trendy gets real. We believe nothing looks as good as a sari-clad women and if you are trying to show off your styling skills this season, then you have come to the right place.

A great way to take your basic sari look to the next level is to team it with a trendy-looking blouse. In fact, it won’t be incorrect to say that the true beauty lies in how perfectly the blouse is designed and how beautifully it fits.

Now when it comes to taking inspiration, who better than the Bollywood divas, right? Right from trumpet sleeves to embellished ones, fringe blouses, bikini blouses, floral applique work, embroidered, one-shoulder and puff sleeves, here are some celeb-inspired blouse designs that you can opt for this season to stand out from the crowd.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was felicitated at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Have you picked out your favourite yet?

