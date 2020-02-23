Blenders Pride Fashion Tour: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in black

What do you think of her look? (Source: APH Images) What do you think of her look? (Source: APH Images)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was in the city recently, where she walked the ramp at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. The Sky Is Pink actor looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. The strapless outfit was teamed with a matching sheer dupatta wrapped around the shoulders. This was clinched at the waist with a statement belt.

The look was completed with her hair styled in a bouffant, statement earrings and winged eyeliner.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked lovely in black. (Source: APH Images) Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked lovely in black. (Source: APH Images)

The look was rounded out with winged eyeliner. (Source: APH Images) The look was rounded out with winged eyeliner. (Source: APH Images)

The actor also remembered designer Wendell Rodricks. “It is only apt on a night like this, in the presence of so many luminaries from the Indian fashion industry that we remember Wendell Rodricks. He was a pioneer. He was a visionary of Indian fashion and he will always and forever be missed,” she said.

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan had also walked for designer-duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She had looked stunning in a heavy embellished lehenga. It stood out for its elaborate sleeves. The look was completed with hair tied in a bun and smokey eyes.

ALSO READ | Being an actor was perhaps a catalyst for my weight loss, but it had to happen anyway: Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan donning their creations. (Source: APH Images) Sara Ali Khan donning their creations. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of the actors’ looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd