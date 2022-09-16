Blake Lively debuts baby bump in the most fashionable way

Congratulations are in order for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as the Gossip Girl star announced her fourth pregnancy in a dazzling golden sequin dress at Forbes’s Power Women’s Summit on Thursday. Blake took her fans by surprise as she formally broke the news at the event.

“I just like to create. Whether that’s baking or storytelling or businesses or humans, I just really like creating,” she was quoted as saying at the summit by E! Online. The news came as a surprise to many as the actor had posted a picture of herself flaunting her toned midriff in a white bikini just ahead of her 35th birthday last month. “Summer lovin’ …had me a blast,” the caption read.

Blake arrived at the event in a glittering golden mini dress that hugged her baby bump. She teamed the sheer outfit with a pair of matching earrings and a few rings. Needless to say, she looked radiant as she completed the look with cream platform heeled shoes and a scarf tied around her neck. Blake wore down her hair in soft curls.

The power couple is already parents to three beautiful daughters — James, Inez, and Betty. However, this is not the first time that the actor has announced her pregnancy at an event. She had revealed her third pregnancy at the premiere of Ryan’s film Pokemon Detective Pikachu.

While the couple, who is expecting their fourth child together, keeps their girls out of the public eye, they don’t shy away from talking about their family. “Having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin,” Blake told Forbes in May. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

“When my kids are giving me attitude, I’m like, ‘This is your mom,'” she recently joked to Vogue talking about her red carpet looks. “I mean come on—I try to tell them that I’m real-life royalty and that they’re lucky that I’m raising them. They don’t buy it. They don’t believe it.”

Blake and Ryan tied the knot in 2012 after dating for almost a year. The duo reportedly met in 2010 while working on the movie Green Lantern.

