From pimple pop to moving ants: These manicures will give you nightmares

Russian salon Nail_Sunny has more than 1.8 million Instagram followers. (Source: Nail Sunny/Instagram) Russian salon Nail_Sunny has more than 1.8 million Instagram followers. (Source: Nail Sunny/Instagram)

The make-up and fashion industry is full of bizarre trends and the list is only getting longer with each passing day. The latest to hit the market are manicures with ants trapped in the nails, pimple-popping nails, feet-shaped nails among others. The force behind these is the Russian salon Nail_Sunny who has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram. While we are all for experimental make-up trends, some things can get too unsettling.

One of the popular creations is the feet manicure which is done by using acrylic nail extensions to give an impression of a baby’s feet. They are then contoured to perfection and also accessorised with a dangling anklet and pedicured red nails.

Check out the pictures here.

There’s no dearth of bizarre trends. Last year, the Christmas tree eyebrows, started by Canadian make-up artist Taylor R made quite a splash during the holiday season. The artist posted a video on Instagram captioning it as ” Christmas Tree Eyebrows are here. Why stop at your sweater? Spread Christmas joy via your face.”

We could hardly believe our eyes when Instagram user @gret_chen_chen’ shared a photo of herself with hair glued around her nostrils. As it appears, the whacky transformation was accomplished with a false eyelash that was stuck around the edge! The horrific images went viral.

Unbelieveable, right?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd