Bizarre fashion: The waist-high boots that have Kim Kardashian and Rihanna’s vote

Trust Kim Kardashian to give her fans and fashion enthusiasts worldwide something to scratch their heads about. After her Balenciaga extravaganza of catsuits and pantashoes, she made yet another statement, this time in a pair of boots unlike any other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by dani levi (@superrrdani)

Kim was spotted wearing a pair of boots, not calf or thigh-high, but waist-high ones. Her all-black look (which seems to be becoming a Kim K signature) always manage to pack in some element of sartorial surprise, proving that when you have the eye for it, even monochrome looks can be made head-turning. Her waist-high boots do just that.

She was wearing a simple black oversized hoodie from Vetements, which she paired with the waist-high black boots from the brand’s collaboration with footwear giant Manolo Blahnik. The boots are slashed from inner thighs, which give them an illusion of coming apart. Underneath, Kim wore a pair of skintight leggings styled by Dani Levi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VETEMENTS (@vetements_official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @illjahjah

This isn’t the first time these boots have received the celebrity stamp of approval. Rihanna, too, was spotted wearing it. She, however, opted for a pair of orange numbers to pair with her floor-grazing orange coat along with a pair of classic ripped denim shorts, a black crop bustier. She accessorised the look with a statement golden choker.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!