Bizarre fashion trends: ‘Asymmetric Jeans’ makes it to the list

In case you were wondering what is the latest bizarre happening in the world of fashion, designer-duo Ksenia and Anton Schnaider have come up with a pair of statement denim pants that features skinny cut on one side and a bell bottom style on the other.

The brand, that is a household name with the A-listers of Hollywood and has been worn by popular singer Dua Lips and model Bella Hadid came up with their latest line of flared and skinny jeans that come with personalised fitting and is made to measure. Taking contemporary fashion to the next level, the brand retails this pair of jeans for Rs 27,000.

The year has just started and we have already come across a number of bizarre fashion trends. One such bizzare trend is brides walking with the sugar bomb instead of flowers bouquet to the aisle. “I loooooove cotton candy and knew I had to make a cotton candy bouquet for my wedding”, Faheema Chaudhury, the owner and designer of the accessory brand Unicorn Crafts told Delish. She carried the cotton candy bouquet all night along during the party.

This arrangement works because, as the report states, “flower bouquets are not only expensive they can also cause allergy. Carrying the candy bouquet will not only add a fun element but there might be less sneezes too during the wedding or even while walking down the aisle.”