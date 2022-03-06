Bizarre fashion: Rihanna’s latest look consists of the most ‘extra’ boots we have seen

If there’s anyone breaking the internet every day with their increasingly-audacious fashion choices, it is mom-to-be Rihanna. Starting from her pregnancy announcement with A$AP Rocky to the Fashion Week, where she turned heads with one statement look after another. Now, she is back again to stun with her latest look, except, this ensemble is unlike anything she has sported in the recent past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna’s latest look is proof that she can even pull off hip-high boots that covered her legs, oversized coat, and hoodie, all together. She was seen wearing a tan and beige outfit from Y/Project’s fall-winter 2022 collection, fresh off the runway, obviously.

Check out the look:

Rihanna in Y/Project outfit. (Photo: Rihanna/ Instagram) Rihanna in Y/Project outfit. (Photo: Rihanna/ Instagram)

She wore blue denims underneath the slouchy, oversized, tan heeled boots, but they were hardly visible. Rihanna kept the look unacessorised.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

In her previous look, Rihanna shocked and stunned in an aqua blue full-length leotard with cutouts that she paired it with a big coat, which seems to be her obsession as she tours the fashion weeks in fashion capitals of the world.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!