Sunday, March 20, 2022
Bizarre fashion: Korean brand experiments with hair to make coats and corsets

The brand participated in the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week 2022 through a digital show, for which it presented its fall winter 2022 collection titled OBSESSION N°4 'Hair Chronicles'.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 20, 2022 7:10:34 pm
bizarre fashion, maison kimhekim, hair dressA piece from Maison Kimhekim's FW22 Paris collection OBSESSION N°4 'Hair Chronicles'. (Photo: Maison Kimhekim/ Instagram)

You have seen coats, dresses and corsets being made of cotton, wool, satin, silk, hemp, and many more such fabrics. But have you ever heard of a garments made out of hair?

A South Korean brand Maison Kimhekim is creating a buzz with its braided hair garments. The brand participated in the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week 2022 with a digital show, for which it presented its fall winter 2022 collection titled OBSESSION N°4 ‘Hair Chronicles’. The garments’ are designed used a variety of hairstyles like buns, braids, etc.

Take a look:

A tie made out from fashioning hair in its shape.

ALSO READ |Dutch designer turns human hair into fabric, introduces new possibility for sustainable fabrics

A braided hair corset and a braided hairband.

And this hair trench coat that Instagram users are rightfully calling “next level” and “amazing”.

ALSO SEE |Bizarre fashion: Rihanna’s latest look consists of the most ‘extra’ boots we have seen

The brand also shared videos of the process behind making these unique hair clothes:

It looks like doing a hairstyle, but on clothes.

The making process includes combing the hair out and doing meticulous mini braids throughout, like in this dress.

ALSO READ |Bizarre fashion: New York-based designer makes transformational dresses using engineering

The styling of the collection also included super long and lustrous hair nail extensions.

Would you wear a garment made out of hair?

