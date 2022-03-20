Bizarre fashion: Korean brand experiments with hair to make coats and corsets

You have seen coats, dresses and corsets being made of cotton, wool, satin, silk, hemp, and many more such fabrics. But have you ever heard of a garments made out of hair?

A South Korean brand Maison Kimhekim is creating a buzz with its braided hair garments. The brand participated in the recently-concluded Paris Fashion Week 2022 with a digital show, for which it presented its fall winter 2022 collection titled OBSESSION N°4 ‘Hair Chronicles’. The garments’ are designed used a variety of hairstyles like buns, braids, etc.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – K I M H Ē K I M – (@maison_kimhekim)

A tie made out from fashioning hair in its shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – K I M H Ē K I M – (@maison_kimhekim)

A braided hair corset and a braided hairband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – K I M H Ē K I M – (@maison_kimhekim)

And this hair trench coat that Instagram users are rightfully calling “next level” and “amazing”.

The brand also shared videos of the process behind making these unique hair clothes:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – K I M H Ē K I M – (@maison_kimhekim)

It looks like doing a hairstyle, but on clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – K I M H Ē K I M – (@maison_kimhekim)

The making process includes combing the hair out and doing meticulous mini braids throughout, like in this dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – K I M H Ē K I M – (@maison_kimhekim)

The styling of the collection also included super long and lustrous hair nail extensions.

Would you wear a garment made out of hair?

