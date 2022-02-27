Bizarre fashion: When Jack Irving Studio’s tentacled costumes stunned at the London Fashion Week 2022

The fusion of glamour and engineering technology takes centerstage at designer Jack Irving’s creations. Irving, who has dressed the likes of Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton, and The Spice Girls for their comeback tour, presented a collection that was eccentric and disobedient, stunning his audience at the recently-concluded London Fashion Week 2022. It was presented by On|Off London.

The costume designer’s theatricality and his love for infusing technology with live performance in fashion was epitomised in the showstopping piece of his collection — an inflatable dress that takes the shape of a jaw-droppingly surreal tentacled alien, if we may call it that.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On|Off (@onofflondon)

The first 30 seconds of the video revealed nothing of what this initially bizarre looking ‘outfit’ would metamorphose into. After the spiked tentacles inflated completely, the model swiftly took the tentacled cape off off and walked the runway in a purple catsuit with silver metal-like bodice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On|Off (@onofflondon)

The other pieces from the collection were no less fantastical.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A C K I R V I N G (@jackirvingstudio)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A C K I R V I N G (@jackirvingstudio)

In this video, Lady Gaga explained the mechanism behind the inflatable costumes by Irving. She wore one in 2014 during ArtRave: The Artpop Ball Tour. Gaga said her dress was made of Mylar, which is a polyester film made from stretched polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

It is used for its high tensile strength, chemical and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties, and electrical insulation. She also said she was wearing “a ventilation system which was pumping air into the spikes”, adding that she inflated the spikes when she stepped out of the car, so they came to life on the push of a button in front of the paparazzi to simple “freak” them out.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!