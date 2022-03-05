Bizarre fashion: New York-based designer makes transformational dresses using engineering

Cameron Hughes is a 28-year-old New York-based designer whose dresses have a life of their own. His engineering-driven dresses gained popularity on TikTok during the pandemic in 2020.

Hughes’ designs span from a purple feathered dress that inhales and exhales, a motorised gown with a skirt that changes colour while rotating, and a dress that prints receipts spelling out ‘VOTE’ that he designed during the American presidential elections.

Take a look:

Hughes, who has a BFA from Syracuse University, uses his skills in engineering and industrial designing to come up with his hi-tech, rule-bending designs.

The designer also takes his followers behind the process of his technology-driven designs through mini vlogs.

The breathing purple feather dress, Hughes said in an interview with Vogue, was a long process in making, much like his other creations.

To say that his work is futuristic and thought-provoking would be an understatement, as evident from this mask that was one Hughes’ earliest creations that he shared on Instagram. He wrote in the caption, “Wear a mask it’s a sign of respect. Flexible OLED mask made by me. With reactive display via microphone and semi-transparent display with RGB LEDs” For this, he stated that his inspiration was “@ladygaga performing at the @vmas”.

