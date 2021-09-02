Birthday girl Sanjana Sanghi looks beautiful in her recent appearances

September 2, 2021 5:30:22 pm
From Ananya Panday to Shanaya Kapoor — Bollywood youngsters always have their fashion game on-point. As such, Sanjana Sanghi’s wardrobe is also every millennial’s fashion dream. She keeps her look edgy and trendy, and it was no different this time as she posted a series of pictures looking absolutely stunning.
The Dil Bechara actor looked bright and beautiful in a multicoloured co-ord set from Saaksha and Kinni which consisted of a mirror print collared shit and a high-waist wrap style matching skirt.
Sanjana kept her look elegant with just a pair of statement earrings and chic rings. She opted for a pair of orange stilettos to go with the look. For makeup, she chose subtle orange eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, well-defined eyebrows and pink lip colour. Her long and straight hair cascaded beautifully in middle-parting.
Posting the pictures, she wrote, “Kicking off birthday week (eep!!) with yet another beautiful day at work.” Take a look.
The actor surely loves everything colourful. Prior to this, she looked equally beautiful in a floral co-ord set consisting of a yellow knotted blouse top and a matching skirt.
She, once again, kept the look breezy with just a pair of hoop earrings and hair left open in soft curls.
