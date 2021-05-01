scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 01, 2021
Birthday girl Anushka Sharma looks pretty in this yellow shirt

Anushka Sharma turned 33 today; here's a glimpse of some of her best fashion moments

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 1, 2021 3:15:41 pm
anushka sharma, virat kohliAnushka Sharma posing with Virat Kohli and Sachin Baby. (Source: sachin.baby11/Instagram)

When it comes to fashion, Anushka Sharma nails nearly every look. The new mother, who turned 33 today, caught our attention recently in yet another chic ensemble.

The Sultan actor was seen posing with husband Virat Kohli and batsman Sachin Baby in a photo that the latter shared on social media. Smiling at the camera, Anushka looked radiant in a mustard yellow crop shirt and high-waist jeans. Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sachin Baby (@sachin.baby11)

Anushka pulled off a simple-yet-elegant look in the outfit. She accessorised it with simple golden hoops and a wristwatch. She tied her hair in a low ponytail.

Earlier, she also turned heads in a yellow ochre dress which she paired with white sneakers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kushaal Wadhwani (@kushaalwadhwani)

Anushka also looked pretty in a white short dress that she teamed with a beige crochet waistcoat. The attire seemed to be a perfect blend of comfort and style.

Also Read |Anushka Sharma is ‘catching light’ in her recent selfie

Here’s a glimpse of some of her other stellar looks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Which look is your favourite?

