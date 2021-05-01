Birthday girl Anushka Sharma looks pretty in this yellow shirt

May 1, 2021 3:15:41 pm
When it comes to fashion, Anushka Sharma nails nearly every look. The new mother, who turned 33 today, caught our attention recently in yet another chic ensemble.
The Sultan actor was seen posing with husband Virat Kohli and batsman Sachin Baby in a photo that the latter shared on social media. Smiling at the camera, Anushka looked radiant in a mustard yellow crop shirt and high-waist jeans. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Anushka pulled off a simple-yet-elegant look in the outfit. She accessorised it with simple golden hoops and a wristwatch. She tied her hair in a low ponytail.
Earlier, she also turned heads in a yellow ochre dress which she paired with white sneakers.
View this post on Instagram
Anushka also looked pretty in a white short dress that she teamed with a beige crochet waistcoat. The attire seemed to be a perfect blend of comfort and style.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s a glimpse of some of her other stellar looks:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Which look is your favourite?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-