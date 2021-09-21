‘Dress up in Delhi’: Bipasha Basu gives major boho-chic vibes in this bright ensemble

Bipasha Basu might make rare appearances, but whenever she does the actor ensures is it stylish and memorable.

So when she was recently spotted for an event in the capital city, Bipasha, as always, looked lovely in an Aseem Kapoor ensemble. Styled by Eeshaa Amiin, the outfit — a collar dress paired with a matching jacket — was an eclectic combination of pink and orange.

The look instantly gave boho chic vibes as it was styled with a statement silver neckpiece and chunky bangles. Her hair styled in soft curls added the finishing touches.

Her Instagram feed is filled with snippets from her life and some amazing sun-kissed pictures. Here are some instances.

We love the fact that her style is effortless and graceful in equal measure. We hope she makes more appearances in the future.

