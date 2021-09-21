scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Must Read

‘Dress up in Delhi’: Bipasha Basu gives major boho-chic vibes in this bright ensemble

The look was styled with a statement silver neckpiece and chunky bangles; check out the pictures here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 21, 2021 5:30:55 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Bipasha Basu might make rare appearances, but whenever she does the actor ensures is it stylish and memorable.

So when she was recently spotted for an event in the capital city, Bipasha, as always, looked lovely in an Aseem Kapoor ensemble. Styled by Eeshaa Amiin, the outfit — a collar dress paired with a matching jacket — was an eclectic combination of pink and orange.

The look instantly gave boho chic vibes as it was styled with a statement silver neckpiece and chunky bangles. Her hair styled in soft curls added the finishing touches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eshaa Amiin (@eshaamiin1)

Her Instagram feed is filled with snippets from her life and some amazing sun-kissed pictures. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

We love the fact that her style is effortless and graceful in equal measure. We hope she makes more appearances in the future.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Arc de Triomphe, Arc de Triomphe art installation, Arc de Triomphe art installation Paris
In pictures: Paris’ Arc de Triomphe wrapped in shimmering fabric

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement