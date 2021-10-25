scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
‘Happy Blues’: Bipasha Basu gives major beach fashion goals as she vacations in the Maldives

Take a look at some of our favourite outfits from her holiday with husband Karan Singh Grover.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 2:10:57 pm
Bipasha Basu MaldivesThe actress is serving as major style inspiration. (Source: Bipasha Basu/Instagram)

Of late, many celebrities have vacationed in the Maldives, and so have Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover. With picture-perfect villas, pristine white sand beaches and spectacular sunsets, the island nation is no less than a paradise.

But the actor has not only ignited massive wanderlust with her pictures, Bipasha also set fashion goals which are perfect for a beach holiday.

ALSO READ |‘Dress up in Delhi’: Bipasha Basu gives major boho-chic vibes in this bright ensemble

Take a look at some of our favourite looks from her vacay wardrobe:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

She was seen in a fun bathing suit that featured a neon green bodice with fringes attached to a printed bottom. Bipasha seems to have mastered the art of pulling off beach waves, as she completed the look with big hoops and reflective sunglasses.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

The actor looked equally chic in a short blue kaftan dress from Limerick that she paired with reflective sunnies.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Taking a step away from the beaches to explore the greenery of Maldives, Bipasha wore another kaftan dress that featured hints of yellow and green and an asymmetrical hemline. We love the bright, bold leaf print that adorned the ensemble.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Posing against the gorgeous blue skies, Bipasha looked like a vision in a maxi-dress by designer Payal Singhal. She captioned the set of photos, ‘hanging with the clouds’, and we couldn’t agree more.

ALSO READ |Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are here to give major beach fashion goals

Here’s hoping that we continue to see more of Bipasha’s impeccable style game!


