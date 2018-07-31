Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty’s airport style is a letdown; see pics

Bipasha Basu or Shilpa Shetty. Which is your favourite? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express) Bipasha Basu or Shilpa Shetty. Which is your favourite? (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

When it comes to experimenting, Bipasha Basu is always up for it. Her choices range from body-hugging gowns to beautiful sheer saris. Even though she manages to impress us from time to time, we can’t really say that she gives us fashion goals. Recently, the actor was seen with husband Karan Singh Grover at Mumbai airport, on their way to Goa.

Basu picked a blue off-shoulder dress with white floral embroidery across the bust and sleeves and accessorised it with a charm neckpiece and a chunky bracelet. She chose to go with comfortable white sneakers, but it did not make any difference as the outfit looked off.

ALSO READ | Bipasha Basu looks summer ready in this floral Sabyasachi sari

Check some of the pictures here.

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu looked quite cheerful and ready for their holidays. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu looked quite cheerful and ready for their holidays. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Bipasha Basu accessorised her floral print dress with a neckpiece and chunky bracelet. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Bipasha Basu accessorised her floral print dress with a neckpiece and chunky bracelet. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her look failed to impress us. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Her look failed to impress us. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Bipasha Basu’s winter fashion has a quirky touch to it; see pics

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, who recently walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal on Day 3 of the India Couture Week 2018 in a futuristic sari with crystal embellishments was spotted at the airport. She wore a multicoloured checkered dress which looked drab. Pairing her casual outfit with a matching red bag and shimmery footwear, she kept her look simple. We wish she would have picked up something else for her travel style.

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty’s take on contemporary fashion is inspiring

Check some of the pictures here.

Shilpa Shetty recently walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal on Day 3 of the India Couture Week 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Shilpa Shetty recently walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal on Day 3 of the India Couture Week 2018. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a rather casual avatar. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a rather casual avatar. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | India Couture Week 2018: Shilpa Shetty is no less than a Greek goddess in this futuristic Amit Aggarwal sari

Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd