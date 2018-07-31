Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty’s airport style is a letdown; see pics

When it comes to experimenting, Bipasha Basu is always up for it. Her choices range from body-hugging gowns to beautiful sheer saris. Even though she manages to impress us from time to time, we can’t really say that she gives us fashion goals. Recently, the actor was seen with husband Karan Singh Grover at Mumbai airport, on their way to Goa.
Basu picked a blue off-shoulder dress with white floral embroidery across the bust and sleeves and accessorised it with a charm neckpiece and a chunky bracelet. She chose to go with comfortable white sneakers, but it did not make any difference as the outfit looked off.
Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty, who recently walked the ramp for Amit Aggarwal on Day 3 of the India Couture Week 2018 in a futuristic sari with crystal embellishments was spotted at the airport. She wore a multicoloured checkered dress which looked drab. Pairing her casual outfit with a matching red bag and shimmery footwear, she kept her look simple. We wish she would have picked up something else for her travel style.
Which look do you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.
