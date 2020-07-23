Bipasha Basu is a vision in saris; see pics

What do you think about her sari collection? (Photo: Bipasha Basu/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think about her sari collection? (Photo: Bipasha Basu/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

We may not spot Bipasha Basu often, but the model and actor has given us fashion goals on numerous occasions. Whether it is athleisure to casuals and lehengas, the Ajnabee actor can nail it all. But we love it when she opts to wear saris — whether it is a simple number or a bespoke creation.

So lets take a look at all the times Bipasha impressed us in a sari. Scroll down for the pictures:

Bipasha looked stunning in a black and golden Assamese mekhla chador from designer Sanjkuta Dutta. We could not help but notice her blouse which took the ethnic look to the next level, thanks to the bell-sleeves and ruffle detailing. Black bindi, sharp winged eyeliner, deep pink lip and a pair of statement jhumkis completed the look.

Styled by celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin, Bipasha looked gorgeous in this orange and pink striped sari from Raw Mango. We like how the look was kept simple with muted lips, winged eyeliner and a blue bindi. For jewellery, she went for statement stone-encrusted chaandbalis from Satyani Fine Jewellery.

We love the summery vibe of this pastel yellow sari by Rahul Mishra which was teamed with a matching shrug. Also styled by Eshaa Amiin, the look was brought together with smokey eyes, nude lip and a gold jewellery set.

We like how Bipasha carries off this Raw Mango creation. The pink silk number was styled with a neat bun with flowers. For jewellery, she went for matching set along with kadas. Her classic makeup and a matching bindi completed the look.

Bipasha stuns in this garad sari, which is also known as laal par sari. Here, the actor kept it minimal with sleek hair and her classic makeup look. For jewellery, she went for a small pair of jhumkis.

