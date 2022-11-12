Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome daughter ‘Devi’: A look at times the new mom aced maternity fashion

Congratulations are in order for Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover who welcomed their first child together on Saturday. Announcing the arrival of their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, on Instagram, the duo wrote, “Blessed”. They added, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine.”

As the actor embraces her motherhood journey, let’s rewind and take a look at the times Bipasha served maternity fashion goals with her inimitable style.

Take her maternity photoshoot, for example, where she can be seen donning a knotted and strapless shimmery copper gown which was knotted at her bust. Leaving her wavy hair open, she styled this stunning look with shimmery hoops and glam makeup.

Keeping it casual and chic, she also wore a peach sweatshirt which had ‘Bump Ahead’ written on it. She teamed this look with black trousers, minimal makeup and straight hair.

Bipasha can ace traditional looks with equal finesse. For Diwali this year, she wore a bright purple sharara set featuring silver gota-patti work all over. It was paired with a matching sheer dupatta, a purple bindi, silver oxidised jewellery and minimal makeup.

Keeping it impeccably trendy, she wore an embellished yellow kaftan dress which featured golden embellishments and prints all over. It was accessorised with a layered neckpiece and a couple of rings.

Glowing as ever, she also wore a bright red oversized shirt featuring natural prints. It was teamed with a chained golden neckpiece, soft curls, sleek eyeliner, blushed cheeks and glossy lip colour.

For her baby shower, she opted for a stunning light pink gown by designer duo Gauri and Nanika featuring floor-length cape sleeves, a thigh-high slit and a cutout on the chest. Leaving her wavy hair open, she completed this look with minimal accessories and makeup.

