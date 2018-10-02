Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover look stunning on their latest magazine cover; See pics

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover look classy on the latest cover. (Source: File Photo) Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover look classy on the latest cover. (Source: File Photo)

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover took centre stage for a travel magazine cover and managed to turn quite a few heads. The romantic duo caught everyone’s attention with their gorgeous pictures and also walked several red carpets giving major couple goals in the past. After taking a break, the couple seems to be back again and for good.

The duo posed for the latest cover of Travel + Leisure magazine’s India edition recently and looked stunning. Basu was seen wearing a blood red Anamika Khanna creation that cascaded down the stairs.

On the other hand, Grover donned a blue striped suit by designer Rocky Star. He wore a floral shirt created by Abraham and Thakore and completed the look with a Hackett London pocket square and Tresmode shoes. For another shoot, Basu wore a pastel blue sari which looked gorgeous on her.

Basu is someone who constantly experiments with her style. Prior to this, the model-turned-actress picked up a fetching floral white dress with colourful prints for a dinner date with husband Karan Singh Grover. The summery outfit with a plunging neckline was a perfect fit.



We loved the oversized glasses she wore as it gave out serious retro vibes. Also, she styled it well with a long layered statement necklace, a sling bag, and bright yellow platform heels.



As far as her makeup is concerned, the actress went for a thick winged eyeliner and a bright lip shade in pink. Her hair was styled poker straight and even if it looked good, we think a softly, tousled loose braid would have added a nice touch to it.

