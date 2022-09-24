Inside Bipasha Basu’s baby shower filled with pastel hues and glam

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are all set to become parents, and the couple has been sharing every bit of their special journey with their fans on social media. As such, on Friday, the couple celebrated their baby shower which was attended by their closest friends and family members.

With pastel colour décor, and glamourous outfits– the pictures from the actor’s baby shower are swoon-worthy.

Bipasha looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a flowy pastel pink gown featuring cape sleeves, a plunging cut-out at the chest, and a middle thigh-high slit. With perfectly blow-dried air, the actor rounded off the look with subtle makeup, hints of highlighter, and a pink lip shade, leaving her baby glow to add the finishing touches.

Karan and Bipasha arrive for the baby shower (Source: Varinder Chawla) Karan and Bipasha arrive for the baby shower (Source: Varinder Chawla)

While father-to-be Karan looked dapper in a formal wear. He donned a royal blue shirt which he paired with a blue suit set. The actor rounded off the look with white sneakers.

Check out some more photos from the baby shower!

The duo wore colour co-ordinated outfits (Source: Varinder Chawla) The duo wore colour co-ordinated outfits (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Aarti Singh poses at the baby shower (Source: Varinder Chawla) Aarti Singh poses at the baby shower (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The couple looked adorable together (Source: Varinder Chawla) The couple looked adorable together (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Recently Bipasha had her shaadh ceremony — which is a traditional Bengali luncheon, generally organised by the mother of the pregnant woman — for which she donned a magenta-coloured Banarasi sari with a matching blouse, completing the look with gold ornaments. While Karan wore a white bandh-gala kurta and matching pajamas, and wrote in the caption of a series of pictures, “Aamaar mishti babies (my sweet babies),” referring to Bipasha and their unborn baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Earlier, sharing the good news on Instagram, the couple wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Reflecting on their relationship, they added: “We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two.”

Also Read | | Bipasha Basu looks resplendent in pictures from her ‘shaadh’, a traditional Bengali baby shower

“Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” the duo wrote, sharing pictures of their maternity photoshoot where they can be seen cradling Bipasha’s baby bump.

