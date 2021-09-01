Billy Porter wears a dramatic outfit in Cinderella press tour; check it out

Billy Porter is known for his gender-fluid outfits. The Pose star owns the red carpet like very few do. He recently started the press tour of his film Cinderella and how. For the event, he opted for a monochrome outfit from Mohamed Benchellal, a Moroccan-born designer. The ensemble comprised a white, high-waisted skirt which was teamed with a black top. It also featured a giant bow attached on the back. The drama was further completed only with a sweeping train. He accessorised the outfit with clunky platforms which never really go wrong.

His looks at red carpets are legendary. At the Brit Awards this year, he was seen in a satin black dress. The outfit featured long-sleeves with lacy details. This ensemble from threeASFOUR was further teamed with a wide-rimmed hat from Stephen Jones.

He went all out with the make-up, too, as he completed the look with metallic eye make-up and a black lip shade. The look, he later shared was a homage to Grace Jones, the Jamaican-American model. In the short clip shared, where he documented his fashion inspiration, he had written, “Check the story because the boots are SICK-O-NING!” The knee-high leather boots from Rick Owens really had to be seen to be believed.

